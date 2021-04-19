How Cadiz could line up against Real Madrid

Sports activities Mole takes an in-depth take a look at how Cadiz might line up for his or her La Liga conflict with Actual Madrid on Wednesday night.

Cadiz supervisor Alvaro Cervera placeholder picture might must cope with out skilled defender Juan Cala for the go to of La Liga champions Actual Madrid on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old, who was just lately cleared of wrongdoing after turning into embroiled in a racism scandal with Mouctar Diakhaby, missed out the weekend’s goalless stalemate with Celta Vigo on account of muscular discomfort and his involvement on this recreation can be unsure.

There’s a probability that Cala might push for a spot, however Fali and Marcos Mauro shaped an efficient barrier in entrance of Jeremias Ledesma on the weekend and can hope to pair up within the coronary heart of defence as soon as extra.

Midfielder Alex Fernandez has additionally missed the final three video games on account of a knee difficulty and should solely be match sufficient for a spot on the bench right here, which means that Jose Mari and Jens Jonsson will proceed to man the engine room.

Nonetheless, one alteration in midfield might see Jairo Izquierdo earn a recall to the fold over Salvi Sanchez, however Alberto perea stays out of competition with a muscular difficulty.

Anthony Lozano scored the sport’s solely objective when Cadiz beat Actual Madrid 1-0 earlier within the season, however he has since struggled to earn common begins and is unlikely to displace Ruben nephew or Alvaro Negredo within the ultimate third.

Cadiz attainable beginning lineup:

Ledesma; Carcelen, Mauro, Fali, Espino; Malbasic, Mari, Jonsson, Left; Negredo, Nephew