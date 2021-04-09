LATEST

How Can You Become a Member at Augusta National Golf Club, the Site of The Masters? – Miracle | Pure Sports

Avatar
By
Posted on
You know about Augusta National Golf Club from the Masters every year, but what does it take to become a member yourself?

Ah, Augusta National Golf Club. The annual site of the iconic Masters Tournament and the most famous golf course in the world. You know about Magnolia Lane, the bright pink azaleas, and Amen Corner, but do you know what it takes to become a member at Augusta?

Let’s just say it’s a little harder than joining your local country club and a little easier than going to the moon. Either way, your only chance of playing the renowned golf mecca might be to make friends with an already-established member and hope they think of you before their next outing.

Contents hide
1 How much does it cost to become a member at Augusta National?
2 How can you become a member at Augusta National?
3 Who are some of the members at Augusta National?

How much does it cost to become a member at Augusta National?

You know about Augusta National Golf Club from the Masters every year, but what does it take to become a member yourself?
The clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Club | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

RELATED: Bryson DeChambeau Is Armed With a Dangerous New Weapon Heading Into The Masters That’s Been Three Years in the Making

With many private golf clubs asking for initiation fees over $100,000 nowadays, you would think Augusta National would easily be in the six-figure territory. But memberships at Augusta are much cheaper than you might think.

The initiation fee is estimated to be somewhere between $20,000 and $40,000. As for the yearly dues, they’re only a few thousand dollars for each member.

Members also have to shell out some extra cash for guest and lodging fees, but those don’t get too crazy, either. All in all, memberships at ANGC are an absolute bargain, but it’s becoming a member in the first place that’s the problem.

How can you become a member at Augusta National?

RELATED: Greg Norman Candidly Admits His Greatest Victory Wasn’t on a Golf Course

So, now you know what a membership at Augusta National costs, but how can you actually become a member in the first place? The short answer is, sadly, you probably can’t.

The unique thing about Augusta is you can’t apply for a membership yourself. Well, technically you could ask, but rumor has it that makes your chances of receiving an invite even worse. Memberships at Augusta are by invitation only.

See, Augusta likes to keep its membership list to around 300 people. When a member dies or leaves for whatever reason, the club decides on someone to take his or her place. Usually, new members are people who have been recommended by current members. They’re normally political figures, star athletes, or wealthy CEOs. Sorry, but if you aren’t a prominent name or a rich benefactor, you’ll never be a member of Augusta National.

Who are some of the members at Augusta National?

RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Former Caddie Steve Williams Took Some Not-So-Subtle and Even Racist Digs at His Old Boss After Being Fired

Now you know the disappointing truth about becoming a member at Augusta, but who are some of the lucky few who call the course home?

Microsoft co-founder and multi-billionaire Bill Gates is a member. As is fellow billionaire Warren Buffet. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Hall-of-Famer Lynn Swann, and legendary college football head coach Lou Holtz are some of the more prominent names in sports who own green jackets as well.

Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and financier Darla Moore made history in 2012 when they became the first women to be admitted as members at Augusta National.

The only way you’re getting on those hallowed grounds is to become buddy-buddy with a current member at Augusta. Get schmoozing!

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
823
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
821
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
791
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
768
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
761
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
751
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
713
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
697
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
647
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
646
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top