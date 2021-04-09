How Can You Become a Member at Augusta National Golf Club, the Site of The Masters? – Miracle | Pure Sports

Ah, Augusta National Golf Club. The annual site of the iconic Masters Tournament and the most famous golf course in the world. You know about Magnolia Lane, the bright pink azaleas, and Amen Corner, but do you know what it takes to become a member at Augusta?

Let’s just say it’s a little harder than joining your local country club and a little easier than going to the moon. Either way, your only chance of playing the renowned golf mecca might be to make friends with an already-established member and hope they think of you before their next outing.

How much does it cost to become a member at Augusta National?

The clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Club | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

With many private golf clubs asking for initiation fees over $100,000 nowadays, you would think Augusta National would easily be in the six-figure territory. But memberships at Augusta are much cheaper than you might think.

The initiation fee is estimated to be somewhere between $20,000 and $40,000. As for the yearly dues, they’re only a few thousand dollars for each member.

Members also have to shell out some extra cash for guest and lodging fees, but those don’t get too crazy, either. All in all, memberships at ANGC are an absolute bargain, but it’s becoming a member in the first place that’s the problem.

How can you become a member at Augusta National?

So, now you know what a membership at Augusta National costs, but how can you actually become a member in the first place? The short answer is, sadly, you probably can’t.

The unique thing about Augusta is you can’t apply for a membership yourself. Well, technically you could ask, but rumor has it that makes your chances of receiving an invite even worse. Memberships at Augusta are by invitation only.

See, Augusta likes to keep its membership list to around 300 people. When a member dies or leaves for whatever reason, the club decides on someone to take his or her place. Usually, new members are people who have been recommended by current members. They’re normally political figures, star athletes, or wealthy CEOs. Sorry, but if you aren’t a prominent name or a rich benefactor, you’ll never be a member of Augusta National.

Who are some of the members at Augusta National?

Now you know the disappointing truth about becoming a member at Augusta, but who are some of the lucky few who call the course home?

Microsoft co-founder and multi-billionaire Bill Gates is a member. As is fellow billionaire Warren Buffet. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Hall-of-Famer Lynn Swann, and legendary college football head coach Lou Holtz are some of the more prominent names in sports who own green jackets as well.

Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and financier Darla Moore made history in 2012 when they became the first women to be admitted as members at Augusta National.

The only way you’re getting on those hallowed grounds is to become buddy-buddy with a current member at Augusta. Get schmoozing!