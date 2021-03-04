“How can you hate James Harden?”: The Nets superstar introduced all the budgets for marketing his Adidas Volume 5 shoes to support minority businesses in Brooklyn. sport

After his return to Houston as the Brooklyn Nets for the first time, James Harden announced his plans for a hands-on marketing budget.

Harden played 8 seasons in Houston, and he played as an MVP candidate for the entirety of his time. When the Thunder traded him to the Rockets, they had no inkling of what they would let go.

Perhaps Hardik may never be a perennial MVP candidate if not for business. It still ranks as one of the most lost trades in NBA history, and Sam Priesty lives to regret it.

Beard is the biggest scorer in the history of the team. He may not have taken them to the Promised Land in the time of the Warriors and Lebron. But at his level he tried his best to keep him at arm’s length. His average score per game is an astonishing 29.57 points through an average of 621 games.

James Harden pledges to donate to millions of minority businesses in Brooklyn

Harden became the first Houston Rockets player with signed shoes since T-Mac in the year 2016. Adidas Hardens has one of the best basketball sneaker lines on the planet, and we are now getting the 5th iteration of these shoes.

Obviously, sports veterans would love to promote the sneaker line of the best player on their roster. But Hardik seems to have other plans with the budget allocated by Adidas for billboard advertisements.

Harden has promised to use this marketing money to fund 25 minority-owned businesses in Brooklyn. This is a major initiative given the recent controversy by Beard with LeBron James and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Instead of using his advertising money for his new shoes for things like billboards, Harden is using it to support 25 minority businesses in Brooklyn. He has also helped provide more than 1000 meals and provide plumbing services to Houston. How can you hate this man? pic.twitter.com/ESLnTB1BGk – (@HouseOfHarden) March 4, 2021

Harden has also been involved in donating thousands of meals to the city of Houston in the wake of the Texas hurricane. You can hate Harden for his decision to leave H-Town, but you can’t hate him as a person.