How can you help make a difference

huntsville, ala (WAFF) – April is Autism Awareness Month, an opportunity to get involved and make an impact in your community.

Jenny Morris, development coordinator for the Autism Society of Alabama, said, “It gives us an opportunity to talk about ways we can accept people affected by autism in our community and the ways in which we can help people with autism.” can promote awareness.”

There are many ways organizations, businesses, and members of the community can make a difference this month and in the future. For example, Morris said the autistic community needs more job opportunities. His team is asking businesses to do some outreach and help train individuals with autism.

“This is an area that has been overlooked,” Morris said. “Everyone needs training and these people are no different….