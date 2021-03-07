How can you watch Haiku C3 dub online?

In this post, we will discuss the dubbed version of Haiku season 3. Haiku is a popular sports and comedy anime based on the manga series of Haruichi Furudet, who is both a writer and illustrator. The manga premiered on 6 April 2014 and went on to become the most acclaimed anime of all-time high ratings. However, the third season of Haiku received even more critical acclaim and is the 20th most popular anime series in my anime list. The series premiered on October 8, 2016 and ended on December 10, 2016. Unlike the first two seasons with 25 episodes, season 3 had only 10 episodes.

While production quickly released dubbed versions of seasons 1 and 2, the season 3 dub took years to release. Although anime fans had already seen the season 3 sub, they were still waiting for the dubbed version to review the season after not keeping suspense for so long. Centae dubs all seasons of the TMTWorks anime and they licensed the third season in 2019.

What is the series about?

The series follows the story of Shoyo Hinata, who sits below average height, but dreams of becoming a famous volleyball player after watching a match on television and praising Karsen Ace, who is also small but in the game. Possesses excellent skills. Nicknamed “The Tiny Giant”, his team played in the national games. In high school, Hinata starts learning volleyball and somehow manages to team up with players from different sports. After a crushing defeat in their first game, Hinata takes her idol alumnus to Kursuno High School.

However, when he joins the volleyball club, he meets high school secretary Tobio Kajayama, who defeats Hinata’s team. The two did not get along at first, but settled their differences due to the strict attitude of their captain Dachi. But their problems do not stop. In the five years since the graduation of The Tiny Giant’s team, Karsuno has not built a great team. Once one of the powerhouses in Miyagi Prefecture, the school is now known as the “Wingless Crows” due to their frequent defeats. Now, with Hinata, Kagyama and two new players, the team is reviving its motivation and goals for the disciplines.

What happened in season 3?

The third season saw the Miyagi Prefecture final between Shiritizawa and Carasuno High, following Shoyo Hinata’s struggle as a short volleyball player. The entire season begins with intense competition between the two teams, as players discover their new strengths and revive their passion for the sport. As a “wingless crows”, Karasuno had little support and everyone believed that Shirititizawa would have an easy win. The final saw a long game of five sets, with Shiritzizawa easily crushing Karsuno with a score of 16-25 in the first set.

One of the main reasons for this defeat was Shiritzizawa’s top player, Ushijima. He is a left-handed Spiker, whose spike turns the ball in the opposite direction, leaving Karsuno’s Leo Nishshoya less opportunity for him. With left-handed peaks combined with its height and strength, Ushijima is the third best peak in Japan. Not only that, on the next set, another incredible player, Tendu Satori, revealed his true skills. He is a middle blocker named “The Gassing Monster” due to his precise reed blocking.

In the middle of the set, while Karasuno is still struggling with Ushijima’s spikes, Tsukishima manages to accurately kill and block one of Ushima’s spikes. This shocked the spectators and players of both teams as there are only a few blockers in the country who can completely kill their spikes. This boosts the morale of the team and they won the second set.

During the third set, Shiritizawa’s setter Shirabu reveals his backstory and praise for Ushijima. The set ended quickly with the defeat of Karasuno. However, he won the fourth set due to Hinata’s surprise left-handed attack. By the fifth and final set, the match was more intense than ever. The final set holds a match point of 15 and Karsuno wins Hinata with a spike, with a set score of 19-21. The season ended with Carsuno celebrating his win and preparing for the Spring Nationals.

Where can you watch haiku season 3 dub?

Sub from the third season can be seen on many websites including Netflix. However, currently Haiku Season 3 dub is only available on HiDive. The website streamed the dub episode in November 2019 and ended in 2020. Hulu had a short license for the season 3 dub. However, the website recently removed it, making HiDive the only official streaming platform with a third season dub. However, we can hope that Netflix will get a license to dub. Because it already streams dubbing of seasons 1 and 2, with sub from seasons 3 and 4.

