How Central Otago Farms Became Montana for The Power of the Dog—and the Area’s Film Expectations

Central Otago will watch the 94th Academy Awards with anticipation: dog power The pack-leading 12 is up for nominations.



Photo: supply / screenshot

The film, a critical darling, was primarily filmed in Otago.

Dame Jane Campion has become the first woman to be nominated for Best Director twice, while its stars also hold most of the major categories and the film is considered a favorite for Best Picture.

But closer to home it is this uncredited co-star – Maniotto’s sparse landscape – that fills the locals with pride.

Philippa Pope, who lives on a sheep-and-beef farm that was converted to 1920s Montana for the film, said it was surreal to see her home on display at the Academy in this way…