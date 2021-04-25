How Chelsea could line up against Real Madrid

Sports activities Mole takes an in-depth take a look at how Chelsea may line up for the primary leg of their Champions League semi-final with Actual Madrid.

Chelsea will journey to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano with out former Actual Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic for the primary leg of their Champions League semi-final with Los Blancos.

Supervisor Thomas Tuchel has already dominated the Croatian out of Tuesday’s tie with a thigh drawback, however the Blues don’t have any recent damage issues from their slim win over West Ham United.

Kovacic’s absence will see Jorginho and N’Golo Kante proceed to man the engine room as soon as extra, whereas Ben Chilwell is certain to maintain his place on the left after establishing Timo Werner for the winner on the London Stadium.

There could possibly be an alteration on the precise, although, as César Azpilicueta is more likely to transfer again into the guts of defence, permitting Reece James to bomb down the flanks.

James needs to be supporting two acquainted faces in Mason Mount and Werner up high, however Kai Havertz is competing for a spot over Christian Pulisic, and it’s a battle that the German might win.

Thiago Silva managed to return via the complete 90 minutes towards West Ham unscathed, so the veteran centre-back ought to be part of Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger within the again three as Andreas Christensen drops out.

Edouard Mendy has reclaimed his rightful spot in aim over Kepa Arrizabalaga, and he’ll hope to equal Keylor Navas‘s report of the fewest objectives conceded in his first 10 Champions League matches, having shipped simply two objectives in 9 up to now.

Chelsea attainable beginning lineup:

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount; Werner; Havertz

> Click on right here to see how Actual Madrid may line up for this conflict