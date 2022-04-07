How Conor McKay climbed the flames’ depth charts and is now ‘ready to make the most’ of his opportunity – The Athletic

When the Calgary Flames knew they’d have to replace Oliver Killington—who is listed day by day with an upper body injury—for their California road trip, it wasn’t a first-round pick that took away parts of the last. Spent three seasons in the NHL who got the first call. It was 25-year-old college free agent Conor McKay who has spent two seasons developing his game at Stockton — outside of six NHL games.

In other words, when you look at the Flames’ organizational depth chart to the left of the blue line, the next person outside their NHL regular is McKay. Head coach Darryl Sutter said this in Los Angeles on Monday.

“Connor is ahead of (Valimaki),” he said. “That’s why he was here first.”

This is McKay’s third NHL recall this season. He didn’t…