How ‘Crow Footy’ Will Help Against Demons

Adelaide forward Stevie-Lee Thompson is set to reach her fourth AFLW Grand Final on Saturday and is vying for a third premiership.

Kroos will take on Melbourne in the 2022 AFLW Grand Final at the Adelaide Oval, beating Fremantle in last week’s prelims.

Despite having a wealth of experience playing in the big games, Thompson says this season’s Grand Finals will be just as special.

“To be honest with you, they (Grand Finals) are completely different,” Thompson, who hit his 50-game milestone last week, said

“We’ve all developed as individual athletes and I know I’ve grown up since being a little girl in 2017 — I was curvy and didn’t really have much muscle or anything.

“In this you now feel that you have so much more to offer and you have so much more…