How Crystal Palace could line up against Leicester City

Sports activities Mole takes an in-depth take a look at how Crystal Palace may line up in Monday’s Premier League conflict with Leicester Metropolis.

Crystal Palace will once more be lacking various gamers by harm once they journey to the King Energy Stadium on Monday night to tackle Leicester Metropolis.

Mamadou Sakho has made glorious progress in his restoration from a thigh downside, however this match will come too quickly for the centre-back, whereas Nathaniel Clyne and James Tomkins are once more anticipated to overlook out regardless of returning to coaching.

James McArthur, James McCarthy, Connor Wickham, Nathan Ferguson and Wayne Hennessey are all nonetheless unavailable, in the meantime, that means that the guests will once more be removed from full power right here.

Gary Cahill ought to overcome a slight downside to characteristic in the midst of the defence, although, and there may even be a return to the squad for Michy Batshuayi, who was not eligible to face mother or father membership Chelsea final outing.

Regardless of the absentees, head coach Roy Hodgson does have choices for change, with Andros Townsend and Jeffrey Schlupp amongst these pushing for spots within the workforce.

Hodgson may in the end resolve to pick an unchanged XI from the one which misplaced 4-1 to the Blues, with Wilfried Zaha taking part in in a entrance two alongside Christian Benteke.

Jordan Ayew must also retain his place within the XI, whereas Eberechi Eze, who has been one in every of Palace’s greatest performers this season, is anticipated to line up on the left as soon as once more.

Crystal Palace potential beginning lineup: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Ayew, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze; Benteke, Zaha

