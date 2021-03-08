How did activist Maricella Escobedo fight the system for her daughter? – TMT Daily

Maricella Escobedo was assassinated in December 2010. He was shot on a sidewalk outside the Government Palace in Chihuahua City in northern Mexico. Why was Escobado killed? The social worker was trying to get justice for her murdered daughter, who used to walk in one of the country’s most dangerous cities to protest day and night for her slain child.

Maricella Escobedo and her case are probably not widely known to the world, which is a tragedy in itself. Still, her murder is something to praise for her resolve to get justice for the daughter, even if it costs her own life. In 2020, Netflix made a documentary on the matter, The Three Deaths of Maricella Escobedo, Which is definitely a watch.

For those who want to know her story, here is everything to know about Marisela Escobedo.

2008: Beginnings

Marisela Escobedo’s activism begins with a tragedy. In 2008, their sixteen-year-old daughter Ruby Fryre Ciudad Juarez went missing. Escobedo and her husband believed that their child was killed by her lover Sergio Rafael Barraza Bocanegra, whom they eventually tracked down in Fresnico, Zacatecas. Barreza was arrested and taken to Juarez’s court, where he confessed to Ruby’s murder.

In his confession, Barraza led the police to the remains. Instead of languishing in prison for the murder of a teenage girl, however, she was acquitted and released by judges for lack of evidence. It became a scam in mexico And also internationally, As a result, Escobedo’s activism ensured that her daughter was given the justice she deserved to die.

What did Marisela Escobedo do?

The murder of a young woman in Juarez is not unfortunate but unfortunate. According to the Tech Bank in 2010, “the national homicide rate in Mexico was 22.5 murders for every 100,000 people in 2010. In Chihuahua, it was 188 per 100,000.” Chihuahua is the state where Juarez is located, whose history of murders and missing women is so great that it is called an epidemic.

With her daughter dead and her killer, Marisela takes to the streets in protest. He protested throughout the country, demanding change and action from higher-ups that never raised a finger for help. Months later, Barazza was convicted on appeal, but had disappeared by then, joining the coaches of Los Zetas, one of the most brutal and dangerous in Mexico.

This is when Maricella Escobado received death threats. He refused to hide. Instead, he staged a protest in front of the Governor’s Palace of Chihuahu, where a new governor was sworn in on the law and order stage. He explained everything about his daughter’s case and to his attorney general about the cartel, which was probably led To his death.

Who murdered maricella escobado

Marisela Escobado was witnessed by her brother Ricardo. He saw his killer and tried to run away, but Gun pointed On the Governor’s Palace in full view of surveillance footage. Pressure from the public increased and in 2011 there were arrests. Jose Enrique Jimenez Zavala confessed to the crime, but Ricardo, the only witness, did not recognize him.

Maricella’s remaining family believes that Barra’s brother, Andy Barrazza Bocanegra, was the true murderer. Ricardo would take his picture from a line-up and he was threatening against Marisela. In 2014, Jimenez will be found dead in his cell under suspicious circumstances, leading many to wonder if the truth about Maricilla’s case will ever be fully revealed.

Marisela Escobado’s family is still fighting in his honor. In 2019, he presented a case against Mexico to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, which was determined to end the fight he had started.

