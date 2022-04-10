How did Boris Johnson reach Kyiv? PM takes secret train journey to Ukraine

New details have emerged of Boris Johnson’s secret visit to Ukraine, where he had a surprise conversation and walked the streets of Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Videos and photos have surfaced of Mr Johnson traveling on a train from Poland to Ukraine ahead of Saturday’s meeting.

In the clip shared online by Ukrainian Railways, the prime minister said: “I am traveling from Poland to Kyiv on a luxurious train – I just want to say a big thank you to all the staff of Ukrainian Railways for what you are doing.” Huh. .”

Mr Johnson said: “I have gathered that you are called iron people … I think it also reflects the enthusiasm you are showing and the spirit of Ukraine that we are seeing. We are in Britain with sympathy. Standing together and…