How did Boris Johnson reach Ukraine? The video shows the prime minister traveling to Kyiv by train to meet Zelensky

Boris Johnson’s secret visit to the Ukrainian capital saw him board a train from Poland to Kyiv, it has emerged.

Details of the prime minister’s visit surfaced in a video shared by Ukrainian Railways, with Mr Johnson thanking staff for making the trip possible.

He dubbed Ukraine’s railway workers “iron people” for showing unwavering spirit in the face of Russian atrocities.

Mr Johnson said the British people “stand in sympathy and solidarity” with the people of the country as it continues to face the atrocities being perpetrated by the Russian military.

The short video gave the public a glimpse of how the prime minister’s high-risk visit was able to proceed.

Mr Johnson is understood to have wanted to travel for weeks, but officials vetoed the idea because of high security…