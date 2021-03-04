How did Cardi B start a trend about painkillers on Twitter? – TMT Daily

Earlier today, rapper and internet personality Cardi B took to Twitter to ask her fans what she thought was the most effective painkiller. Unexpectedly, she received a ton of reactions, and began a discourse about over-the-counter medicines. Here is everything that has gone down so far.

Loading...

Loading...

Tweet in question

This morning, Cardi B wrote on Twitter: “What work is better for body pain? Tylenol, Aleve or Advil? “Fans quickly weighed in. Some took the path of joking – one commentator, for example, replied:” Marijuana “, with a photo Cardi b smoking A joint is attached. Another commented with a picture of Gorilla Glue Spray and wrote: “These are the best !!!” Everyone tells them that he loves them, and that’s why I do

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Case for (against)

Other twitter users Cardi B’s sign taken seriously, However. Advocate advocating for Advil as a more effective pain reliever wrote: “Advil is ibuprofen which is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory. I use it for things like body aches. Tylenol is super hard on your kidneys so be careful with the dosage. “

Loading...

But not everyone agreed to that answer. One Twitter user shot back: “It’s actually Advil that is harsh on your kidneys (and stomach for that matter. Should be taken with food). Tylenol is harsh on the liver.”

Loading...

Some advocated for Advil even without actually knowing it. One user wrote: “Neither, use strong like ibuprofen.” Another Twitter user jumped in and responded: “Advil is one of ibuprofen’s brand names. Ibuprofen is the generic name.” And finally. . . The actual official Twitter page for Advil reads, “We never heard of the first two, but the last sounds great.” And we are seriously breaking up.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Case for (and against) Tylenol

Some Twitter users were very supportive of Tylenol Comment on Cardi B’s post. One wrote: “Tylenol is better for headaches. And easy on your stomach. Aleve and Advil are better for back and body aches. Be careful though. If you get COVID or vaccine then you can only take Tylenol. we need you. “

Loading...

But one person called that claim “fake news”. The Twitter user commented: “Hi, pharmacy tech here! And I have received my COVID vaccine and the nurses have asked me to take Advil every 4 to 6 hours because I will be working the next day. Please do not spread false information. “

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Case against medicine

Some took Cardi B’s tweet as an opportunity to promote a more holistic approach to medicine. A twitter user wrote: “None of these. Try the natural way. Everything we need to heal is of the earth. Turmeric.”

Loading...

But another user quickly called BS on this claim, and fired back: “Before modern medicine, life expectancy was like 30. A simple infection killed people – now we have antibiotics. Tumors or cinnamon.” Like ‘natural remedies’ did not sh * t and they still do not.

Loading...

Another user did not agree to any of Cardi B’s proposed options, but opted not to go down the overall route. He wrote: “CBD – there is nothing better than God! Chiro, Massage Therapist, OTC Drugs, Prescription Drugs. This is the only thing that helps to release the muscles in my back and provide relief! “

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Some had no clue about the answer and did not pretend. One user commented: “No idea. Do you have A favorite cheeseThe ”

Loading...

However, the best answer was only this you Know what is right for your pain. One person replied: “This is a difficult question for someone else to answer about your body. . . It depends on how it reacts to each drug. . . What is the nature of pain etc. Is it muscle or plain old body ache? May the best work with you.

Loading...