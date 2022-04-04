How did Carlos Fuentelbas die?

15 years have passed since the teacher’s crime Carlos Fuentelba, who was mortally wounded in the middle of a protest on April 4, 2007, performing his role as a trade unionist in Neuquén province, where he was originally from. The teacher was attacked with a tear gas cartridge, for which the policeman was prosecuted Jose Dario Poblet,

After his death, which took place on 5 April, the furore was such that it led to a general strike supported by the Central de Trabajadores Argentinos (CTA) and the General Confederation of Labor (CGT). In return, education workers, administrators and teachers across the country mobilized and went on strike under various slogans. The most remembered was “Chalk is not colored with blood.”

