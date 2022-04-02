How did Christian Smalls and Derrick Palmer beat Amazon?

In the first dark days of the pandemic, an Amazon worker named Christian Smalls planned a short, panicked walkout over security conditions at the retailer’s only fulfillment center in New York City, the company quietly mobilized.

Amazon formed a response team comprising 10 departments, including its Global Intelligence Program, a security group that includes several military veterans. an. company named “event sequence” And relied on a “protest response playbook” and a “labor activity playbook” to address “business disruptions,” according to newly released court documents.

In the end, there were more officials – including 11 vice presidents – who were cautious about the protest than the workers who joined it. Describing Mr. Smalls, Amazon’s chief lawyer, “No…


