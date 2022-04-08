How did the singer die?

Biography of Claude Nugaro. French writer, composer, artist and poet, known (among others) for his title “Armstrong”, Claude Nougaro, died on 4 March 2004.

summary

Nougat. dream life of, This Thursday, April 07, 2022 at 9:10 pm, France 3 honors the singer of Toulouse in a documentary directed by Thierry Guez. The film traces the life of Claude Nugaro from the beginning of his life to the end of his vast career, which lasted forty years, during the Yea period. A portrait that explores the intimacy of the unforgettable interpreterarmstrongWhose death shook France.

After battling pancreatic cancer and multiple surgeries for months, Claude Nugaro passed away on March 4.