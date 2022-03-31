How did USA qualify for Qatar 2022 despite a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica?

The United States men’s football team qualified for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, despite losing 2-0 to Costa Rica in their final CONCACAF World Cup qualifier match on Thursday. After beating the United States, Costa Rica finished the World Cup Qualifier in fourth place and would face New Zealand in the playoffs for a World Cup berth.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: How USA qualified for Qatar despite losing to Costa Rica

Earlier, USA defeated Panama 5-1 in Orlando thanks to a hat-trick from Captain Pulisic. The equation for Costa Rica ahead of the USA vs Costa Rica fixture was that they had to beat USA by six goals or more in San Jose to have a qualifying chance.

Costa Rica scored two goals in eight minutes in the second half, courtesy of Juan Vargas and Anthony.