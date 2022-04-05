How Divya Bharti spent hours before her untimely death at 19

Actor Divya Bhartiwho would have been 48 today, was known for her charming screen presence and lovely looks. The actor’s professional life was starting to soar when she unfortunately passed away in 1993 on this date.

While there have been numerous conspiracy theories surrounding her untimely death (she was only 19), it’s safe to say that the cause of death was an accident. Divya fell to her death from the balcony of her fifth floor apartment in Mumbai. The actor had just returned from a shoot in Chennai and was scheduled to meet fashion designer Neeta Lulla at the former’s residence regarding her upcoming feature Andolan.

Neeta arrived with her husband Shyam; everyone had been drinking. Divya’s house help Amrita had…