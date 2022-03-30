HOW DO I WATCH IT, FULL PROGRAMMING OVERVIEW, WHERE WILL IT BE HELD, Shane Warne’s memorial service held at the MCG in Melbourne

A state memorial service will be held on Wednesday featuring stars such as Elton John and Ed Sheeran to honour the late Shane Warne.

The legendary cricketer died at a luxury resort in Thailand this month from a suspected heart attack, aged 52, eliciting shock and grief around the world from his millions of fans as well as prime ministers, rock stars and fellow players.

The larger-than-life “king of spin” will be honoured in a state service that will be beamed live to cricket grounds around the country and watched by millions in Australia and around the world.

His son, Jackson, said there was “no other better place in the whole world” to hold the memorial than the MCG where Warne made so many memories,…