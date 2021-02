How do you watch the second half of the NBA season? Full schedule, watch online, live streaming links, result updates, everything you need to know

NBA 2020-21 Second Half Schedule Live: The NBA today released its game schedule and broadcast schedule for TNT, ESPN, ABC, NBA TV and ESPN Radio for the second half of the 2020-21 regular season, which begins Wednesday, March 10, and Sunday, May 16. Ends on

The second half of the regular season will be followed by the 2021 NBA Play-in Tournament (May 18–21) and the 2021 NBA Playoffs, which open on Saturday, May 22.

The play-in tournament determines the teams filling the seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference. Qualified for the play-in tournament with the seventh-highest teams through tenth-highest win percentage in each conference.

NBA games are broadcast nationally through ESPN and TNT.

Each game will be available live via NBA TV, while national broadcast games will also be available through ESPN digital platforms.

NBA 2020-21 Schedule: NBA Schedule Calendar for the 2020-21 season:

December 11–19, 2020: Matches in preseason

December 22, 2020 – March 4, 2021: First half of the regular season

March 5-10, 2021: All-Star Break

March 11 – May 16, 2021: Second part of regular session

18 May – 21 May: Play-in tournament

May 22 – July 22, 2021: NBA Playoffs 2021

NBA Live: TNT’s 2020-21 NBA Second Half Regular Season Schedule

(All eastern)

day The date Time (ET) sport Thursday 11 March 7.30 pm Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Thursday 11 March 10:00 pm Golden state warriors v la clippers Tuesday 16 March 7.30 pm Utah Jazz v Boston Celtics Tuesday 16 March 10:00 pm New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday 23 March 7.30 pm Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday 23 March 10:00 pm Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors Thursday 25 March 7.30 pm Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat Thursday 25 March 10:00 pm Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers Thursday April 1st 7.30 pm Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets Thursday April 1st 10:00 pm Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Tuesday 6 April 7.30 pm Philadelphia 76ers against Boston Celtics Tuesday 6 April 10:00 pm Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors Thursday 8 April 7.30 pm Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat Thursday 8 April 10:00 pm Phoenix Sun V La La Slippers Tuesday 13 April 7.30 pm LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers Tuesday 13 April 10:00 pm Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers Thursday 15 April 7.30 pm Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Thursday 15 April 10:00 pm Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday 20 April 7.30 pm Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday 20 April 10:00 pm LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers Thursday 22 April At 19:00 Philadelphia 76ers against Milwaukee Bucks Thursday 22 April 9.30 pm Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks Tuesday 27 April 9.30 pm Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Tuesday Can be 4 7.30 pm Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday Can be 4 10:00 pm Toronto Raptors V La Clippers Thursday 6 May 7.30 pm Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks Thursday 6 May 10:00 pm Los angeles lakers v la clippers Tuesday 11 May to be determined To be determined vs. to be determined Tuesday 11 May to be determined To be determined vs. to be determined Thursday 13 May to be determined To be determined vs. to be determined Thursday 13 May to be determined To be determined vs. to be determined

