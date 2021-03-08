How does a wild dog get shot in just 70 days? – TheMiracleTech

Despite the Kovid epidemic, Nagarjuna’s Wild Dog, an action thriller that revolves around a terrorist attack in Hyderabad, has been shot based on true events, in just 70 days. Producers prepare it for the correct planning of pre-production, production and post-production.

Loading...

Talking about the experience of shooting after the lockdown, Nagarjuna said that he felt liberated during the shooting after sitting at home for months. The team shot parts in Shimla and Manali. Nag said it was strange to see a crowded place to see a deserted place like Manali.

Loading...

He also said that there used to be an army officer at the shooting site to monitor the body language of the actors. Nag plays the role of a tough cop in the film. The super actor also stated that although he was physically ready for the film, the high altitude of the locations initially made him a bit nervous.

Loading...

Producer Niranjan Reddy said that the team raided 300 locations for about six months and had a proper recap before shooting. In the end, he finished the entire shoot in just 70 days. Reddy said that the scheme helped him to complete more time after production. Wild Dog is set for release on 2 April. The trailer of the film is expected to arrive on March 12.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...