ENTERTAINMENT

How does a wild dog get shot in just 70 days? – TheMiracleTech

Posted on
Loading...

Despite the Kovid epidemic, Nagarjuna’s Wild Dog, an action thriller that revolves around a terrorist attack in Hyderabad, has been shot based on true events, in just 70 days. Producers prepare it for the correct planning of pre-production, production and post-production.

Loading...

Talking about the experience of shooting after the lockdown, Nagarjuna said that he felt liberated during the shooting after sitting at home for months. The team shot parts in Shimla and Manali. Nag said it was strange to see a crowded place to see a deserted place like Manali.

Loading...

He also said that there used to be an army officer at the shooting site to monitor the body language of the actors. Nag plays the role of a tough cop in the film. The super actor also stated that although he was physically ready for the film, the high altitude of the locations initially made him a bit nervous.

Loading...

Producer Niranjan Reddy said that the team raided 300 locations for about six months and had a proper recap before shooting. In the end, he finished the entire shoot in just 70 days. Reddy said that the scheme helped him to complete more time after production. Wild Dog is set for release on 2 April. The trailer of the film is expected to arrive on March 12.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
935
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
861
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
753
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
725
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
712
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
690
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });