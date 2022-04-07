How Does Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum’ Work? all rules

During season two of the “Love Is Blind” reunion, Vanessa and Nick Lachey announced that they would be hosting an upcoming Netflix series called “The Ultimatum: Mary or Move On” from the same producer.

At first glance, the concept sounds like a combination of “Love is Blind” and “Temptation Island.” Significant other date someone else.

To make their decision, contestants begin a week-long process—much more complicated than receiving a rose on “The Bachelor.” In fact, based on the first batch of episodes, “The Ultimatum” may be Netflix’s most intense reality series to date, featuring the original couple. And New couples in the “trial marriage”. Doing…