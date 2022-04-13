How Doing the Wim Hof ​​Method on a Cold Cork Beach Changed My Life

One foggy January 2019 morning I dropped the kids off school and drove to nearby Garrilucas Beach, parking near the shore where people stop to drink their coffee and watch the waves. It was mid-tide, and the air was wet and cold as it landed on my cheek.

As I climbed to the water’s edge, I dropped my towel on the sand and was going into the icy water. Completely submerged, I immediately began to hyperventilate—the jolt of cold water was scarring my limbs as well as my brain. Breathing deeply and slowly, I methodically immersed my whole self beneath the surface, each time a little easier.