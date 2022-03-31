Thirty-one years after the loss that ended his college career, the former North Carolina Further Pete Chilkat is still not over.

Not even the most painful part is that the Tar Heels team stacked with future NBA first-round draft picks cools off against an opponent with less talent. The dream title-game scenario he foresaw is what haunts Chilkat the most.

North Carolina was heavily supported Kansas In the 1991 National Semifinals, the Tar Heels’ first NCAA Tournament matchup with a hated opponent ruler The national title would have come two nights later at the game. North Carolina went home instead, allowing a Blue Devils team to beat the Tar Heels 22 in the ACC tournament to beat Kansas and capture Mike Krzyzewski’s first national championship.

“I’ve thought about it…