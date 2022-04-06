How each team has ranked in the Champions League this season – including Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United

The Champions League quarter-final began last night as Benfica host Liverpool while Manchester City face Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

This year has provided us with yet another thrilling tournament that has seen some insane scorelines as well as several shocking early departures.

With tonight being Chelsea vs Real Madrid and Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, we are one step closer to finding out who will lift the Champions League trophy at the end of May.

All the remaining teams have great European campaigns, but who tops the table for the highest rating ever?

WhoScored’s ratings are based on each event recorded in the game, which is automatically calculated live using our own algorithms, which include over 200 raw statistics.