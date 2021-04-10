LATEST

How Everton could line up against Brighton & Hove Albion

How Everton could line up against Brighton & Hove Albion

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Everton could line up in Monday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Everton will be looking to boost their chances of claiming a top-four spot in the Premier League when they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday evening.

The Toffees, who are currently eighth in the table, five points behind fourth-placed West Ham United, will again be without the services of Bernard, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph through injury.

Andre Gomes, meanwhile, picked up a hamstring problem in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last time out and will not be available for selection against the Seagulls.

Allan and Alex Iwobi are fit following recent issues, though, and the former could replace Gomes in the middle of the park.

Jordan Pickford is back in training following an abdominal injury, but head coach Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that he will not be taking any risks with the England goalkeeper, meaning that he could be held back for the clash with Tottenham Hotspur on April 16.

Ancelotti is expected to resist the temptation to make wholesale changes from the side that started against Palace, with Richarlison, James Rodriguez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin set to continue as the front three.

There might be an alteration at the back, though, with Ben Godfrey potentially replacing Yerry Mina.

Everton possible starting lineup: Olsen; Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Coleman, Allan, Davies, Digne; Rodriguez; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

