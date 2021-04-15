How Everton could line up against Tottenham Hotspur

Sports activities Mole takes an in-depth take a look at how Everton may line up in Friday’s Premier League conflict with Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton will likely be trying to return to successful methods within the Premier League once they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Friday night time.

The Toffees, who’re presently eighth within the desk, seven factors off the highest 4, nonetheless have quite a lot of damage issues heading into their subsequent match with Jose Mourinho‘s facet.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Bernard are all unavailable for choice, whereas Yerry Mina is going through “a number of weeks” on the sidelines with the damage that he picked up throughout Monday’s goalless draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is anticipated to make his return from an stomach damage, however Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains to be unavailable as a result of abductor situation that noticed him miss out towards Brighton.

Joshua King can be pushing to return, whereas Allan and Andre Gomes ought to increase head coach Carlo Ancelotti‘s midfield choices on Friday night.

The Merseyside giants are anticipated to stay with a again three, which means that Mason Holgate ought to drop again from midfield to exchange the injured Mina, whereas Tom Davies and Allan may function alongside Gylfi Sigurdsson in the course of the park.

James Rodriguez and Richarlison are once more anticipated to be the entrance two, whereas Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne ought to retain their positions within the wing-back areas.

Everton potential beginning lineup: Pickford; Holgate, Godfrey, Keane; Coleman, Allan, Davies, Sigurdsson, Digne; Rodriguez, Richarlison

