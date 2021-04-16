How Getafe could line up against Real Madrid

Sports activities Mole takes an in-depth take a look at how Getafe might line up in Sunday’s La Liga conflict with Actual Madrid.

Getafe might be trying to finish a run of 5 video games and not using a victory in Spain’s high flight after they host the reigning champions Actual Madrid on Sunday night time.

Jose Bordalas‘s facet, who’re at the moment fifteenth within the desk, 4 factors exterior of the relegation zone, will once more positively be with out the companies of Cucho Hernandez and Erick Cabaco by harm.

Dario Poveda, Enes Unal and Sofian Chakla, in the meantime, are all doubts for the guests, who suffered a 1-0 dwelling defeat to Cadiz of their final match on April 10.

Head coach Bordalas is predicted to withstand the temptation to shuffle his pack on Sunday, which means that the majority of the facet that began in opposition to Cadiz ought to once more take to the sphere.

Jaime Mata is more likely to lead the assault, with Marc Cucurella and Carles Alena that includes in ahead positions, whereas there may be a spot additional ahead for Allan Nyom.

Damian Suarez‘s anticipated return at right-back would permit Nyom to push right into a extra superior space, with Bordalas more likely to be cautious in opposition to Zinedine Zidane‘s group.

Portillo is an possibility for change in the course of the park, however Mauro Arambarri and Nemanja Maksimovic are each anticipated to retain their positions within the beginning XI this weekend.

Getafe potential beginning lineup: Soria; Suarez, Timor, Dakonam, Olivera; Arambarri, Maksimovic; Nyom, Alena, Cucurella; Mata

