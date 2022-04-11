How Guardiola put De Bruyne back on top

Scorer and excellent Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne returned to the top of his game on Sunday in the Premier League match against Liverpool (2-2). A success that Belgium has achieved because of the advice of its coach.

Another five-star week for Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian midfielder was one of the big guys in a Premier League setback against Liverpool (2-2) at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday after handing Manchester City to a Champions League win against Atlético de Madrid (1-0) on Tuesday . The author of the first goal from the 5th minute of the game, he was in all the right moves and was logically named “Man of the Match”. “He was at an extraordinary level,” commented his coach Pep Guardiola.

Author of 14 goals in all defended competitions since the start of the season, KDB has moved the net six times in the last six matches. Having been recognized as one of the best passers in the championship…