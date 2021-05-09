LATEST

How I sold tech-based fitness start-up to Lululemon for $500 million – CNBC

Meet Brynn Putnam. The CEO and founder secured $3 million in venture capital to fund her tech-based fitness company MIRROR on the same day that she gave birth to her son. In the summer of 2020, Putnam sold MIRROR for $500 million to Lululemon. The pandemic has been good for business. MIRROR ads are plastered across New York’s subway, airing on TV and clogging up social media channels. But selling a company for half a billion dollars is just a small part of her story and frankly, not even the most interesting. There are three numbers to watch out for in this story. $15,000: The amount Brynn had in her savings when she quit ballet. $3 million: Her first outside investment. $500 million: The amount she sold MIRROR for in 2020. Here’s how Brynn Putnam built a company worth half a billion dollars in just two years.

