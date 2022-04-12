How Iceman’s WHM works and what experts say about the claimed benefits

A new BBC One show Freeze Fear With Wim Hof Starting at 9 PM tonight.

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack follow eight celebrities as they live in sub-zero conditions in the Italian mountains and are set on a series of chilling challenges by the record-breaking Wim Hoff.

Hoff, also known as “The Iceman”, believes that embracing a cold can change our lives for the better and is known for his Wim Hof ​​Method breathing technique.

Who is Wim Hoff?

He is a 62-year-old Dutch motivational speaker and extreme athlete.

His nickname “The Iceman” is due to his ability to withstand freezing temperatures.

He holds the Guinness World Record for other people swimming under ice and previously held the barefoot half marathon record on ice and snow.

Hoff says he has been able to achieve these…