How Inside Linebacker Bobby Wagner Will Change the Rams’ Defense

The Rams agreed terms with six-time All-Pro inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, demonstrating once again that they would not shy away from acquiring proven star players.

Three conclusions on what the acquisition means for the rams:

All-Pro talent at all three levels of defense

The Rams were already envied by other NFL teams as three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald anchored the defensive line and three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey led the secondary.

Enter Wagner, who has been voted to the Pro Bowl for eight consecutive seasons.

At 31 years old, Wagner may not be physically the same player he was in 2013 when the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl, and in 2014 when they missed out on winning another.

Last season, Wagner made 170 tackles in 16 games, but lacked some of them.