How is April Fool’s Day celebrated in the UK and around the world?

Today is April 1st, Fool’s Day, Celebrated in many countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, where it dates back to 1700. April 1 is also known as April Fool’s Day in the United Kingdom., but, How is it celebrated around the world?

April Fool’s Day is a tradition celebrated in European countries, Where jokes are often made with friends, family and even the general public, sometimes with the participation of radio stations or newspapers, which joke with their listeners or readers. It should be remembered that in Spain it is celebrated on 28 December.

April Fool’s Day in France

In France, April Fools’ Day is called “le poisson d’ville”, which means “April fish”. One of his most common pranks is to put a paper fish in it…