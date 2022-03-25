LATEST

How is the Doomsday Plane ‘nuke proof’? Features of US Boeing 747 Nightwatch explained after it flies to UK

Posted on
How is the Doomsday Plane 'nuke proof'? Features of US Boeing 747 Nightwatch explained after it flies to UK

The United States’ “Doomsday Plane” – a modified Boeing 747 nightwatch called the “Flying Pentagon” – is seen over the UK.

The aircraft is designed to be an air base for the US in the event of a nuclear war.

A four-hour training exercise also took place earlier this month as fears remain that Vladimir Putin may turn to nuclear weapons in Russia’s war with Ukraine.

The $200 million plane is built to withstand a nuclear attack. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is the plane of doom?

The Doomsday Plane Nightwatch is part of a fleet of command-and-control Boeing 747 E4-B aircraft that Washington has maintained since the ’70s.

The aircraft can remain aloft for several days and is designed to withstand the electromagnetic pulse from a nuclear explosion. This…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

655
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
544
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
479
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
453
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
434
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
410
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
396
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
395
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top