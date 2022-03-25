How is the Doomsday Plane ‘nuke proof’? Features of US Boeing 747 Nightwatch explained after it flies to UK

The United States’ “Doomsday Plane” – a modified Boeing 747 nightwatch called the “Flying Pentagon” – is seen over the UK.

The aircraft is designed to be an air base for the US in the event of a nuclear war.

A four-hour training exercise also took place earlier this month as fears remain that Vladimir Putin may turn to nuclear weapons in Russia’s war with Ukraine.

The $200 million plane is built to withstand a nuclear attack. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is the plane of doom?

The Doomsday Plane Nightwatch is part of a fleet of command-and-control Boeing 747 E4-B aircraft that Washington has maintained since the ’70s.

The aircraft can remain aloft for several days and is designed to withstand the electromagnetic pulse from a nuclear explosion. This…