How Jane Seymour and ‘Harry Wilde’ Overcame ‘Squid Game’

An episode of the new detective series “Harry Wilde” shares some narrative similarities with the Netflix hit “Squid Game.”

But “Harry Wilde” and the series star Jane Seymour Got there first.

“We’ve had some crazy episodes, like people gamble for their lives. We’ve seen it in ‘Squid Game,’ but it was done before [that] And it’s different, obviously,” Seymour told The Post. “I have been told not to give [any plotlines] away… but one of my favorites is episode 4, where a young man is obsessed with Dostoyevsky. I’ve never seen it in film or on TV.”

Seymour, 71, plays Harriet “Harry” Wilde, a retired university literature professor who is an amateur sleuth in and around Dublin, too upset to…