How Leeds United could line up against Liverpool

Sports activities Mole takes an in-depth take a look at how Leeds United may line up for his or her Premier League conflict with Liverpool on Monday night time.

Leeds United are sweating over the health of Liverpool-linked attacker Raphinha for the go to of the Premier League champions at Elland Highway on Monday night time.

The Brazilian was compelled off deep into added time throughout their win over Manchester Metropolis final weekend, and whereas he has not been dominated out of this encounter, a late health take a look at will decide whether or not he is able to take to the sector or not.

In consequence, Vibrant Costa may hold his spot on the right-hand aspect of the assault, and Jack Harrison makes a well timed return to the fold after he was ineligible to face his dad or mum membership.

Skipper Liam Cooper serves the primary of a three-game ban after his early crimson card in opposition to Man Metropolis, so Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk will each hope to deputise alongside Diego Llorente, and the previous might get the nod.

With Rodrigo nonetheless out of rivalry as he battles his method again from a muscular downside, Tyler Roberts will hope to maintain his place within the center alongside Stuart Dallas – the two-goal hero from final week’s win on the Etihad – though Mateusz Klich is an choice for Marcelo bielsa.

Patrick Bamford might be eyeing his fifteenth Premier League objective of the season in opposition to an inexperienced Reds backline, though the 27-year-old has netted simply as soon as in his final six top-flight outings.

Leeds United potential beginning lineup:

Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Alioski; Phillips; Costa, Dallas, Roberts, Harrison; Bamford