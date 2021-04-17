LATEST

How Leeds United could line up against Liverpool

Avatar
By
Posted on
How Leeds United could line up against Liverpool

Sports activities Mole takes an in-depth take a look at how Leeds United may line up for his or her Premier League conflict with Liverpool on Monday night time.

Leeds United are sweating over the health of Liverpool-linked attacker Raphinha for the go to of the Premier League champions at Elland Highway on Monday night time.

The Brazilian was compelled off deep into added time throughout their win over Manchester Metropolis final weekend, and whereas he has not been dominated out of this encounter, a late health take a look at will decide whether or not he is able to take to the sector or not.

In consequence, Vibrant Costa may hold his spot on the right-hand aspect of the assault, and Jack Harrison makes a well timed return to the fold after he was ineligible to face his dad or mum membership.

Skipper Liam Cooper serves the primary of a three-game ban after his early crimson card in opposition to Man Metropolis, so Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk will each hope to deputise alongside Diego Llorente, and the previous might get the nod.

With Rodrigo nonetheless out of rivalry as he battles his method again from a muscular downside, Tyler Roberts will hope to maintain his place within the center alongside Stuart Dallas – the two-goal hero from final week’s win on the Etihad – though Mateusz Klich is an choice for Marcelo bielsa.

Patrick Bamford might be eyeing his fifteenth Premier League objective of the season in opposition to an inexperienced Reds backline, though the 27-year-old has netted simply as soon as in his final six top-flight outings.

Leeds United potential beginning lineup:
Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Alioski; Phillips; Costa, Dallas, Roberts, Harrison; Bamford

ID:443559:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3344:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
22
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
22
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
20
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
16
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top