How Leicester City could line up against Crystal Palace

How Leicester City could line up against Crystal Palace

Sports activities Mole takes an in-depth have a look at how Leicester Metropolis may line up towards Crystal Palace within the Premier League on Monday night time.

Leicester Metropolis might be trying to cement their spot within the prime 4 of the Premier League desk after they welcome Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The Foxes, who’re at the moment third within the division, will once more be unable to name upon both Harvey Barnes or James Justin towards Roy Hodgson‘s facet attributable to knee accidents.

Wes Morgan can also be nonetheless combating a again downside, however the top-four hopefuls are in any other case in fine condition, with Wesley Fofana handed match regardless of being changed through the second half of Thursday’s 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Head coach Brendan Rodgers may make simply the one change from the facet that began towards the Baggies, with Ricardo Pereira doubtlessly coming in for Luke Thomas.

James Maddison made his first begin for 2 months towards West Brom and needs to be handed one other spot within the XI right here, with the Englishman anticipated to help Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho as soon as once more.

Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez and Dennis Praet are amongst these pushing for spots within the staff, however Youri Tielemans and Wilfred Ndidi will preserve their positions in the course of the park.

Timothy Chestnuts ought to change throughout to the left-sided wing-back spot to permit Ricardo to return, whereas Jonny Evans, Kasper Schmeichel and Caglar Soyuncu are all sure starters.

Leicester attainable beginning lineup: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

