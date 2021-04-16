How Leicester City could line up against Southampton

Sports activities Mole takes an in-depth have a look at how Leicester Metropolis might line up for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final with Southampton.

Brendan Rodgers will contemplate recalling a trio of gamers who breached coronavirus protocols when Leicester Metropolis face Southampton within the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury and Ayoze Perez had been overlooked of the squad for final week’s 3-2 league loss towards West Ham United after allegedly attending a celebration.

Nevertheless, all three have since returned to coaching and Rodgers should now determine whether or not to incorporate any of them in his beginning lineup this weekend.

Caglar Soyuncu is one other who’s considered in competition to return, having lately self-isolated after testing constructive for coronavirus.

If given the inexperienced mild, the Turkey worldwide will doubtless take the place of Daniel Amartey in defence, alongside Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana.

On the reverse finish of the sphere, Kelechi Iheanacho is now the primary identify on the teamsheet after scoring 9 objectives in Leicester’s final six matches.

Jamie Vardy has subsequently gone beneath the radar of late, however the Englishman has scored in all three of his video games at Wembley for Metropolis and will probably be trying so as to add to that tally right here.

Leicester attainable beginning lineup: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Praet, Castagne; Vardy, Iheanacho

