How long does the brain survive after death? 90% people would not know

Question 1. How long does the brain survive after death?

answer : After dying, the brain survives for 10 minutes.

Question 2: East Pakistan is the old name of which country?

answer : Bangladesh

Question 3: Who is called Manchester of Japan?

answer: Osaka

Question 4: On which day is National Science Day celebrated?

answer: 28 February

Question 5: What age does our body grow?

answer: The body of women increases from 16 to 19 and the body of men from the age of 18 to 21.

Question 6: What was the name of Hanuman’s father?

answer: saffron