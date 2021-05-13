How long does the brain survive after death? 90% people would not know

Question 1. How long does the brain survive after death?
answer : After dying, the brain survives for 10 minutes.
Question 2: East Pakistan is the old name of which country?
answer : Bangladesh
Question 3: Who is called Manchester of Japan?
answer: Osaka
Question 4: On which day is National Science Day celebrated?
answer: 28 February
Question 5: What age does our body grow?
answer: The body of women increases from 16 to 19 and the body of men from the age of 18 to 21.
Question 6: What was the name of Hanuman’s father?
answer: saffron
