How Luka Doncic pulled off a spectacular three-minute stretch in the fourth quarter to propel the Mavericks past the Buxo

Milwaukee- At the start of the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon, Luka Doncic returned to the game with his Dallas Mavericks trailing the Milwaukee Bucks to one. Less than three minutes later, Doncic scored a superb 11-2, with the Mavericks up eight and never going back again.

Sunday afternoon’s nationally televised game between the Bucks and the Mavericks was billed as a matchup between two of the sport’s brightest young stars: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Doncic. The former has been fantastic lately, and may finally win his third MVP award. However, it was the latter who was the best player on the floor in this.

“The ball is in his hand, eventually he will get some points,…