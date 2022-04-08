How Major League Baseball Could Crack $11 Billion in Revenue in 2022

Major League Baseball’s business will grow in 2022 to reach pre-pandemic levels , [+] Should exceed the record revenue seen in 2019. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

It took 99 days for Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association to reach a new labor deal, making the start of the season a week, but today is opening day for the league. A host of new business has the potential to push league revenues back into record territory.

For MLB, 2022 should be more like 2019. Strike: It must be better. While the ghost of Covid-19 still hangs over America, for the most part, large gatherings for entertainment are back in full force. Baseball will be a huge beneficiary because of that, and more.

