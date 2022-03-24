How Man United could lineup under Erik ten Hag

It is a race of two horses.

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that Manchester United are seriously considering hiring Eric ten Haag as manager at some point in the near future.

Compared to many modern managers, it is a bit difficult to determine which style of football Ten Hag will be played at United.

To quote the man himself from a few years ago, he said: “It’s not even about the system. The qualities of the players decide how you play.”

Although he favors 4-3-3, and he certainly could have adapted when he felt the team was not good enough, here is the starting XI we think he will go for.

Eric Ten Haig Man United Lineup

David De Gea

Many United fans are hoping that a new goalkeeper will be brought in soon, with Dean Henderson waiting…