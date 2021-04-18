How Manchester United could line up against Burnley

Sports activities Mole takes an in-depth take a look at how Manchester United might line up for Sunday’s Premier League assembly with Burnley at Previous Trafford.

Manchester United are anticipated to welcome Marcus Rashford again into their beginning lineup for Sunday’s Premier League assembly with Burnley at Previous Trafford.

The ahead was left on the bench as an unused substitute throughout Thursday’s 2-0 win over Granada within the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday evening on account of a slight health concern.

Nonetheless, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful of getting him again obtainable, which might spell dangerous information for Mason Greenwood, who seems to be first in line to drop out regardless of scoring in his final two Premier League video games.

Greenwood’s newest strike implies that solely Wayne Rooney has scored extra top-flight targets for Man United as a teen, however his place is probably the most weak with Edinson Cavani set to steer the road as soon as once more, Bruno Fernandes enjoying behind the striker and Paul pogba on the left.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw may also come again into the beginning XI after lacking out by suspension in midweek, taking the locations of Axel Tuanzebe and Alex Such respectively.

Scott McTominay is one other who shall be pushing for a recall, whereas Dean Henderson ought to return having now seemingly usurped David De Gea as Man United’s primary goalkeeper.

Anthony Martial is the best profile absentee for the hosts, who’re anticipated to be with out the Frenchman for the rest of the season on account of a knee harm.

Eric Bailly can also be anticipated to overlook out as soon as once more, whereas Phil Jones is a long-term absentee.

Manchester United attainable beginning lineup:

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

> Click on right here to see how Burnley might line up for this contest

Video prediction

Watch the Sports activities Mole Soccer Shorts prediction for this sport under: