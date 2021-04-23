How Manchester United could line up against Leeds United

Sports activities Mole takes an in-depth take a look at how Manchester United might line up towards Leeds United on Sunday.

Manchester United might be seeking to make it six straight wins in all competitions once they proceed their Premier League marketing campaign away to Leeds United on Sunday.

The Pink Devils, who’re at present second within the Premier League desk, will once more be with out the companies of Anthony Martial and Phil Jones this weekend by means of damage.

Eric Bailly has recovered from coronavirus, although, and the Ivory Coast worldwide may very well be again on the bench for the 20-time English champions, with Victor Lindelof set to retain his spot alongside Harry Maguire.

Head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed throughout Friday’s pre-match press convention that Marcus Rashford is but to coach this week as he manages an ongoing foot downside.

Rashford might nonetheless be accessible for the conflict at Elland Highway, however it could not be a shock to see him given further time to get well for subsequent week’s Europa League semi-final first leg towards Roma.

Consequently, Edinson Cavani might begin by means of the center, with Mason Greenwood, Paul pogba and Bruno Fernandes additionally that includes within the ultimate third of the sphere.

Dean Henderson at present has the gloves for the Pink Devils and can once more characteristic forward of David De Gea, whereas Solskjaer is anticipated to start out each Fred and Scott McTominay in the midst of the park.

Man United attainable beginning lineup: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani

