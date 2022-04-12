How many Champions League trophies have Bayern Munich won? Year-by-Year Knockout History

Bayern Munich have long been one of Europe’s elite clubs, consistently dominating their home country as well as being the dominant player on the continental scene.

Their last Champions League win came in 2020, when they beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final, as they finished a resounding treble-winning campaign.

In 2021/22, they beat Villarreal 1–0 in the quarter-finals with a surprise package, but they welcome the Spanish side to their home ground for the second leg, still largely keen to go. Huh.

We look at their pedigree in the competition and take a closer look at the history of one of Europe’s most successful clubs.

