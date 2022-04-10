How many chapters will there be in the anime and where to watch them?

Today’s first episode spy x familyOne of the most anticipated anime of the 2022 season. Anime has aroused the curiosity of fans anime And the details about the number of its chapters have already been revealed.

Anime Spy X Family can be watched via streaming platform Crunchyroll more new episodes will come on saturday 10:30 AM. Central time in Mexico.

The new anime is being produced by WIT Studios in association with Cloverworks.

Witt Studio has worked behind anime such as:

After the rain (Koi wa aamegari no yu ni)

attack on Titan

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress (Kutetsujo no Kabaneri)

the rolling girls

For its part, Cloverworks…