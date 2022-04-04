How many episodes are in The Split Season 3 and are they all on BBC iPlayer?

It’s been two years and a global pandemic since The Split last hit our screens, but the Abi Morgan-produced drama is finally back on our screens.

The long-awaited third series promises to bring plenty of twists and turns for fans to enjoy as Hannah and Nathan’s marriage comes to a breaking point.

But how many episodes will be in Season 3 of The Split and can fans watch them all at once on BBC iPlayer?

split season 3 release date and summary

Season 3 of The Split will hit our screens on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The messy life of three Defoe sisters, Hannah, Nina and Rose, is set…