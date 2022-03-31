How many episodes is Moon Knight and what is the age rating on Disney+?

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Moon Knight is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moon Knight follows a former American marine-turned-mercenary, Marc Spector, who was gifted superpowers when his life was saved by an Egyptian god.

In the present day, Spector suffers from dissociative identity disorder. This was previously known as multiple personality disorder.



The show premiered today (March 30). Episodes will then be released weekly until May 4.

But how many episodes of Moon Knight are there and what is the age rating on Disney Plus? Here’s everything you need to know.

How many episodes of Moon Knight are there?

There will be six episodes in the first season of Moon Knight which…