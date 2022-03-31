How many episodes is Moon Knight? Marvel series release schedule

Disney Plus series Moon Knight has finally debuted on the streaming service after a great deal of anticipation.

There’s a unique new superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Star Wars franchise star Oscar Isaac leads the Moon Knight cast as museum gift shop employee Steven Grant, who experiences disorientating blackouts and flashes of another life.

Grant soon realises that he shares a body with an alternate personality: a mercenary named Marc Spector.

As get navigates his life having Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), Marc/Steven find various enemies converging on them as they become a warrior and an avatar for the Egyptian deity known as Khonshu.

Now the series has premiered, however, you may be wondering how many episodes there will be in this series.

Here is everything you need to…